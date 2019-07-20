The 10th annual Love Them All Foundation Jonathan Gardner softball tournament will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave.
Proceeds benefit the organization’s Challenger programs, which assist children and adults with disabilities to play organized sports and take part in social activities, organizer Rick Bui said.
Jonathan Gardner, a special needs District 23 Little League baseball player from Montclair, died at age 15.
After his death, the Jonathan Gardner Foundation was formed to help give back to children and adults with special needs, Mr. Bui said.
Cost to enter a team is $300 to participate in either men’s, women’s or coed tournaments. Information: (714) 305-2400 or 917-3115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.