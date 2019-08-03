Pickleball, the sport that combines badminton and tennis, is available for residents 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St. in the Preserve area of Chino. There is no cost to play. Information: 334-3261.
