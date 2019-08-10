The Summer Nights volleyball fall league will begin Monday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 17 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Monday classes for children ages 8 to 11 will be held 4:45 to 5:40 p.m. and children 10 to 17 will play 5:30 to 6:25 p.m.
Cost for the six-week Monday class is $54.
Saturday classes will be held over five weeks. Cost is $62. Times for the Saturday class have not been announced.
Information: Brad Brown at (951) 265-6173 or chino hills.org/reconline.
