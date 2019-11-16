Eight Chino Hills High and four Ayala High school student athletes signed national letters of intent to their college choices Wednesday.
Chino Hills High athletes are Makena Brocki, softball, San Diego State University; Julia Craig, softball, Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania; Payton Viles, softball, DePaul University; Alexandria Day, soccer, University of Arizona; Madison Sherrill, softball, University of North Carolina-Charlotte; Melody Campbell, cheer, Cal Baptist University; Ethan Dyas, water polo, Cal State Long Beach University; and Lauren Jauregui, cross country and track, Cal Poly Pomona.
Ayala High athletes are Sean McLeod, baseball, Long Beach State University; Ethan Rivera, baseball, Cal State University, San Marcos; Kalista Castillon, soccer, Indiana Tech University; Kobie Hura, softball, Rutgers University; Samantha Reyes, soccer, University of San Francisco; Catherine Flores, soccer, San Francisco State University; Shelbi Tucker, softball, Appalachian State University; and Victoria Wittenbrock, soccer, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
