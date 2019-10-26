Chino Hills-based KAMS Foundation will host its inaugrual charity golf tournament at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
The foundation was founded in honor of Kamran Siddiqui, a Chino Hills resident, who died April 30, 2017 in a motorcycle crash. A silent and live auction will be held.
For golf tournament costs, call Andrea Carruthers at (714) 612-8325 or email pub licrelations@kamsfounda tion.com.
