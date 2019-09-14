Final pool play games and playoffs will be held today (Sept. 14) at the annual Jeff Chandler Memorial Tournament at Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Twelve teams began play Friday in the event, which is named in honor of the former Ayala High coach who died of cancer in 2013.
Today’s games will start at 10 a.m. Playoff games will follow.
Tournament teams are Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Patriot, Diamond Ranch, Palm Springs, Burroughs, Glendora, Monrovia, Diamond Bar, Riverside Poly and a team still to be determined.
Information: ayalasports.org.
