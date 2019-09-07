Children ages 3 to 6 can take part in a five-week fitness fun camp, learning circuits, relays, obstacles and other games. Cost is $41 for Chino residents, $51 for non-residents.
Fitness Fun will be held at Ayala Park, 14255 Central Ave., Chino.
Children ages 3 and 4 will take part from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by 5- and 6-year-olds from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Information: 334-3260.
