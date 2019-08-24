Don Lugo High’s cheer squad will host its annual Junior Cheer Clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in the school’s spirit room, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Cost is $30. There is a $5 discount for siblings. It includes T-shirt, bow, pom-poms, activities, cheers and song routine. The camp is for children ages 5 and up.
All participants will be invited to cheer at the Friday, Sept. 27 Don Lugo High varsity football game at the Don Lugo stadium.
Information: Deanna Boyer at deanna_boyer@chino.k12.ca.us or Stacey Randazzo at randazzo6@hot mail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.