Five Chino Valley teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls.
Ontario Christian girls’ volleyball is first in Division 3, Don Lugo girls volleyball is seventh in Division 6, Ayala football is fourth in Division 6, Chino Hills girls’ cross country is sixth in Division 1 and Ayala girls cross country is eighth in Division 1. Rankings are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.