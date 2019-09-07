A city of Chino men’s basketball league will take place Sundays, starting Sept. 22, at the Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino, 5201 D St., Chino.
Cost is $310 per team, including $25 per game for referees.
Games will take place through Dec. 15. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Information: 334-3260.
