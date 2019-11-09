The Don Lugo High freshmen football team completed a 10-0 season after 54-14 win over Diamond Bar on Oct. 31 in the season finale.
This season, Don Lugo freshmen outscored its opponents, 359-55, including a 230-32 advantage in its five Mt. Baldy League games. Among its 10 victories this season were shut out wins over South Hills, Tustin, Chino and Montclair.
