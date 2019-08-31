The Don Lugo High football team will play its third game of the 2019 season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tustin High School, 1171 El Camino Real in Tustin.
Don Lugo started off the season with a 14-6 loss to Alta Loma and hosted defending CIF-Southern Section Division 6 champ South Hills Friday after Champion press time.
The Conquistadores will conclude their nonleague schedule Friday, Sept. 12 at Northview at Covina District Stadium and Friday, Sept. 27 with a home game against California High of Whittier. Mt. Baldy League play begins Friday, Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.