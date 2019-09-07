Inland Empire Running Club will begin its Los Angeles Marathon training program at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6350 Mystic Canyon Drive in Chino Hills.
The club will offer a 26-week training program for the 26.2-mile marathon. Cost for the program is $70.
Inland Empire Running Club offers training for new or advanced athletes, club membership through July 2020, multiple pace groups led by veteran athletes for runners, run-walkers and walkers.
It also offers a training schedule, clinics by experts on nutrition, hydration, running apparel and injury prevention, and weekly club training sessions using a course on the streets and paths of Chino Hills.
Club members will also receive an IERC technical training shirt, gear bag and emergency ID shoe tag.
New members will receive a reusable water pouch.
Water and sports drinks are provided at water stations throughout the training course and post-training snacks and refreshments are available.
Information: www.ierun ningclub.com.
