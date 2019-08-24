Registration is underway for adult women’s soccer leagues scheduled to begin in September at Ayala Park in Chino.
Division A (ages 18 and over) and Division B (30 and over) games will be scheduled between 6:15 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 10 through Nov. 19.
Division C (ages 18 and over) games will be scheduled between 6:15 and 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 11 and Nov. 20.
Cost is $26 for Chino residents, $36 for non-residents.
Ayala Park is located at 5575 Edison Ave.
Teams will pay $33 cash per game for referee’s fees.
Information: 334-3257 or sports@cityofchino.org.
