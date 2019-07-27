Ontario Christian High pitcher Dylan Schwartz announced he’s verbally committed to Pepperdine University in Malibu. The announcement was made July 16.
Schwartz, who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 150 pounds, will be a senior during the 2020 Ontario Christian High baseball season.
Last season, Schwartz went 4-1 with a 1.18 earned-run-average.
He recorded 53 strikeouts in 29.2 innings and allowed five earned runs.
Schwartz also recorded two saves for the Knights, who won the Ambassador League championship.
