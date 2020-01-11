Youth volleyball starts today
A six-week youth volleyball league will begin today (Jan. 11) at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave. The league concludes Saturday, Feb. 22.
Cost is $85.
A $10 materials fee is required.
Beginner class will take place from 9:40 to 10:55 a.m., followed by beginner-intermediate class from 10:45 to noon.
Registration is being taken at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills or online at chinohills.org/reconline.
Information: Coach Brad Brown at (951) 265-6173.
CIF-SS rankings out
Four Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Girls basketball
Division 3A: 1. Long Beach Wilson 2. Eisenhower 3. Dominguez 4. Yucca Valley 5. West Covina 6. Royal 7. Chino 8. (tie) Viewpoint and Grace Brethren 10. Torrance 11. La Quinta 12. Providence 13. Anaheim 14. (tie) Compton and Rowland 16. Yorba Linda.
Division 4AA: 1. Paloma Valley 2. La Salle 3. Xavier Prep 4. Ontario Christian 5. Westlake 6. Holy Martyrs 7. Riverside Notre Dame 8. Montclair 9. Inglewood 10. Bassett 11. Buena Park 12. San Marcos 13. Orange Vista 14. Santa Clara 15. Calabasas 16. Portola.
Boys soccer
Division 5: 1. Coachella Valley 2. Granite Hills 3. Oak Hills 4. Nogales 5. Animo Leadership 6. Baldwin Park 7. Ayala 8. Rancho Cucamonga 9. Kaiser 10. (tie) San Gorgonio and Desert Hot Springs.
Girls soccer
Division 6: 1. Gabrielino 2. Marshall 3. Shadow Hills 4. Rancho Mirage 5. Desert Mirage 6. Ontario Christian 7. Coachella Valley 8. El Rancho 9. Nogales 10. Victorville University Prep.
Ayala golf program tournament Jan. 20
The Ayala High golf program will host a fundraiser tournament at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150, which includes pastries and dinner.
Information: ayalasports.com.
Run for Russ signups continue
The 20th annual Run for Russ 5K run-walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Central and Chino avenues.
It is held in honor of slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Feb. 1, 2000 while on a routine traffic stop at Schaefer Avenue and 12th Street in Chino.
Runners will pass by a memorial at Schaefer and 12th, honoring Officer Miller.
Cost for the 5K race is $40, or $45 for the 10K race.
Groups of 5 or more will receive a $5 discount per person.
Children 12 and younger can run for $15.
Participants will receive a T-shirt, pancake breakfast, water and snacks.
Information: 334-3270.
Men’s basketball league to begin
Registration for the City of Chino’s men’s basketball league, taking place Feb. 3 through May 9, is underway.
Cost is $310 per team and a $25 per team, per game fee for referees. Players must be at least 18 years old. Non-Chino residents will pay an extra $10.
Deadline to register is Saturday, Jan. 25.
Games will take place Sundays at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., in Chino, next to Chino City Hall.
Information: 334-3260.
