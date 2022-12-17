Former Champion building to house City of Chino water staff

The Chino Valley Champion’s former building on Ninth Street will become the water utilities office for the City of Chino.
The city council voted Tuesday to purchase the properties at 13179 and 13191 Ninth Street for $1.6 million from the McCombs Family Trust.
The planning commission on Monday voted 6-0 to approve a finding of conformity that the water utilities office space is consistent with the city’s general plan.
The buildings include a 4,361-square-foot single story office and adjacent 2,838-square-foot two story office building. The building at the 13179 address was constructed in 1955 as the Chino Post Office, and the two-story building at the 13191 Ninth Street address was constructed in 1980.
The city is accepting the property in its “as is” condition. A report found that the buildings are of average condition with some minor deferred maintenance on the second floor of the two-story building, City Attorney Fred Galante said. An asbestos and lead paint survey found a limited presence of the materials at the 13179 address, which is normal for a building of its age, and no issues at the 13191 address, Mr. Galante said.
Councilman Chris Flores said the building repurpose was exciting. “This is part of our plan to gain control as much as we can of the downtown area,” he said.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the office will be a great addition for staff who are overcrowded at the Public Works Yard. Before purchasing the Ninth Street properties, the city was considering placing modulars at the public works building, she said.
“This is a far better investment,” she added. The building served as the Champion office since 1970 and was owned by the late publisher Al McCombs. In August, the Champion moved to 13617 12th St., Unit B, just north of Schaefer Avenue in Chino.
