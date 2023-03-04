Chino Police
Department
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Driving under the influence causing a crash, 12000 block of Abacherli Avenue, 12:37 a.m.
Robbery, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 5:29 a.m.
Vandalism, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 5:41 a.m.
Theft, 12400 block of Benson Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
Identity theft, 13100 block of Stellar Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Pipeline Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 4 p.m.
Identity theft, 13000 block of Waterlily Way, 5:01 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Euclid Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
Trailer theft, 13100 block of Euclid Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14900 block of Telephone Avenue, 4 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Riverside Drive, 7 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3500 block of County Road, 11:10 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Boston Avenue, 11:40 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:01 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 1:15 a.m.
Robbery, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 1:52 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 1:52 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 9:12 a.m.
Theft, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 9:15 a.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Compass Avenue, 3:42 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
Mail theft, 11500 block of Santa Anita Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:50 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 10 p.m.
Vandalism, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Theft from motor vehicles, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, midnight.
Theft, 12400 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Assault, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:30 a.m.
Robbery, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:15 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 8:06 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
Theft, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14600 block of Central Avenue, 2 p.m.
Pick pocket, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:44 p.m.
Vandalism, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:24 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6 p.m.
Defrauding an innkeeper, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:17 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6500 block of Darcena Street, 10:06 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Assault, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:29 a.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:30 a.m.
Assault, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 3:47 a.m.
Burglary, 8800 block of Festival Street, 4:39 a.m.
Vandalism, 6200 block of Winona Street, 8:37 a.m.
Arson, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:03 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Central Avenue, 10:08 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11900 block of Lester Avenue, 10:28 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
Stolen vehicle, 8300 block of Pine Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:18 a.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 8:53 a.m.
False impersonation, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of Dupont Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, 4:15 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:59 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Mail theft, 13000 block of Cowan Avenue, 9:34 a.m.
Fraud, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 10:33 a.m.
Fraud, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:23 a.m.
Identity theft, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 1:12 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 2:36 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 2:48 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Disturbing the peace, 2500 block of Paseo Del Palacio, 9:40 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 14200 block of Alderwood Lane, 10:38 a.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Firestone Lane, 11:20 a.m.
Theft, 15800 block of Silver Springs Drive, 1:32 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 1:34 p.m.
Fraud, 4600 block of Mesa Boulevard, 4:16 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Los Serranos Boulevard, 4:16 p.m.
Fraud, 3300 block of Delancey Court, 6:46 p.m.
Burglary, 16000 block of Pinnacle Road, 7:15 p.m.
Identity theft, 4000 block of Valle Vista Drive, 8:59 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Pick pocket, Chino Hills Parkway and Rolling Ridge Drive, 10:21 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Carrying a concealed firearm, 13200 block of Sunnyslope Drive, 12:13 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4900 block of Heritage Drive, 1:19 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15700 block of Bluff Side Court, 6:27 a.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 7:18 p.m.
Burglary, 17400 block of Sara Lane, 11:13 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Burglary, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 5:33 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15600 block of Pinto Way, 3:57 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Burglary, 15500 block of Outrigger Drive, 4:59 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
Possession of narcotics, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 5:55 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Glen Court, 6:48 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:03 p.m.
Burglary, 2000 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 5:56 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Driving under the influence, Peyton and Olympic View drives, 4:54 a.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Delancey Court, 8:06 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:14 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.