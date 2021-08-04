Chino Hills police jailed a 33-year-old Santee woman Monday morning on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm at a building near Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, the police department reported.
Kellie Denay Rohner was booked on $250,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and negligent discharge of a firearm, Sgt. Randy Naquin said.
Police were called at 11:28 a.m. on a report of a woman walking through the Jack-in-the-Box parking lot holding a firearm, the sergeant said.
“(The suspect) was located and matched the description of the suspect,” Sgt. Naquin said. “(She) complied with all commands given by deputies and was taken into custody.”
Deputies found a firearm nearby, he said.
“Through the investigation, it was determined Ms. Rohner had negligently discharged the firearm,” Sgt. Naquin said.
No injuries were reported.
Ms. Rohner is scheduled to appear in West Valley Superior Court on Wednesday, San Bernardino County court records show.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
