Men’s prison told to deactivate one of four yards

John Merchant had just begun his transition to the California Institution for Men (CIM) in Chino as acting warden when he got a phone call.
“One week into my job, I was told that our institution was going to have a partial closure,” he told the CIM citizens advisory committee Tuesday morning at the Chaffey College Chino Community Center.
“I want to be as transparent as possible but I don’t have a lot of information yet,” he said.
The deactivation will impact one of the four prison yards, referred to as “D Yard,” where 957 inmates are housed. The current inmate population at CIM is 2,974. He said it was extremely difficult to announce the news to the prison employees. “At this point, we don’t know what will happen to staff,” he said.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will offer employees the ability to transfer to neighboring prisons where there are identified vacancies or give them lateral transfer options throughout the state as well as for all state agencies.
“We were in shock,” said Louie Escobell, chief executive officer for Health Care Services at CIM.
Inmates in Yard D will be transferred to other institutions and the CDCR will work on a case-by-case basis to place inmates in a prison that meets their rehabilitative and custody needs.
The deactivation process is expected to begin in spring.
CIM is not the only prison that will be partially deactivated. Facilities within other state prisons will be deactivated including a yard in Pelican Bay, a yard in the California Rehabilitation Center, and a yard at the California Men’s Colony.
In addition, a female yard that houses approximately 200 inmates at Folsom Prison will be deactivated.
Jennifer Core, acting warden for the California Institution for Women (CIW) in Chino, said she hopes as many eligible inmates as possible will be transferred to CIW because the population, currently at 900, is low.
The CDCR announced on Dec. 6 that Chuckawalla Valley State Prison will be fully closed by 2025 and its contract with Cal City Correctional Facility will be terminated in 2024, ending the use of that facility as a state prison. According to the CDCR fact sheet, the prisons are being closed per Gov. Newsom’s 2022-23 budget due to the high cost of operations.
The state’s prison populations has declined by more than 78,000 since 2010 due to state legislation, voter initiatives, and federal court orders such as the one in 2010 mandating that CDCR keep its prison population at or below 137.5 percent of the intended capacity.
