Football

Nov. 11 second-round playoff schedule

(games played after Champion press time)

Division 7: Ontario Christian (9-2) at Laguna Hills (10-1).

Division 11: Bellflower (9-2) at Chino (6-5).

Nov. 4 first-round scores

Division 7

Ontario Christian 57, Sultana 55

Ontario Christian running back Logan Escoto ran for 255 yards on 26 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns and Brandon Rodgers had eight carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns in the Knights’ high-scoring, two-point victory over Sultana. Alexander Chavez and Hayden Slegers each had a touchdown for Ontario Christian, which tied a school record for the highest combined score of 112 points between two teams in a single game. In 1968, Ontario Christian and Rio Hondo Academy played to a 59-53 contest in an Academy League contest.   

Division 11

Chino 29, Capistrano Valley Christian 20

Chino, the 16th-seeded team in Division 11, knocked off top-seed Capistrano Valley Christian for its first playoff victory since the 2015 season. Nathan Blanco ran for a 1-yard touchdown and Diego Ogata ran for two scores on runs for 26- and 2-yards for the Cowboys, who improved to 6-5 this season.

Cross country

Palomares League Finals

Results from the league finals held Nov. 4 at Ayala Park in Chino

Boys

Ayala 23, Glendora 51, Claremont 61, Bonita 120, Alta Loma 141, Colony 184

Top five individuals: Nathan Tsai, Ayala, 14:47.50; Dylan Flores, Glendora, 14:48.20; Malachi Morris, Ayala, 15:01.10; Kevin Sandoval, Glendora, 15:12.30; Joshua Aguayo, Ayala, 15:18.00.

Other Ayala High results: Caleb Ornelas, sixth, 15:23.00; Chris Sydnor, eighth, 15:36.20; Josh Berk, ninth, 15:42.20; Logan Berkley, 11th, 15:47.60.

Girls

Claremont 20, Ayala 40, Glendora 85, Alta Loma 92, Colony 154, Bonita no score

Top five individuals: Denise Chen, Claremont, 17:00.20; Alexa Gossett, Claremont, 17:50.30; Isla Bulmer, Claremont, 17:51.80; Emily Schott, Ayala, 17:53.80; Kaitlyn Smith, Claremont, 18:01.60.

Other Ayala High results: Natalie Sumner, seventh, 18:33.50; Klarissa Mente, eighth, 18:33.80; Avery Bravo, 10th, 18:40.10; Natalia Zeissig, 11th, 18:52.60; Roxanne Ehrig, 13th, 18:57.20; Valeria Cabadas, 14th, 19:11.30.

Boys’ junior varsity team scores

Ayala 17, Claremont 44, Glendora 74, Bonita 106

Girls’ junior varsity team scores

Ayala 20, Claremont 35

Boys’ frosh-soph team scores

Claremont 29, Ayala 33, Glendora 66, Bonita 126, Alta Loma 140, Colony 190

Girls’ frosh-soph team scores

Ayala 23, Claremont 49, Glendora 57, Alta Loma 87

