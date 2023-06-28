Strange sounds coming from a Chino Hills home on Rimrock Avenue Tuesday morning turned out to be an owl stuck in the chimney, according to the Chino Valley Fire District.
Firefighter-paramedic Tyler Hackbarth was able to free the young owl after firefighters were called to the home at 10 a.m., fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara said.
“The owl was taken outside but it was unable to fly. We believe the owl was too young to be able to fly,” the spokeswoman said.
Firefighters brought the owl to Fire Station 66 on Peyton Drive near Grand Avenue where it was safely handed over to officials with the Inland Valley Humane Society, Ms. De Guevara said.
“The humane society took possession of the owl for rehabilitation and release it back to the wild,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.