Chino Police
Department
Wednesday, March 8
Vandalism, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, midnight.
Theft, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 12:19 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 12:42 a.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 2:46 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Central Avenue at the 60 Freeway, 4:14 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
Assault, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 9:51 a.m.
Assault, 6600 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
Possession of a weapon at a school, 4500 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 4900 block of G Street, 1:41 p.m.
Identity theft, 4300 block of Wintress Drive, 4:06 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Jefferson Avenue, 4:22 p.m.
Unlawful registration or license plate with intent to avoid compliance, 7000 block of Pine Avenue, 5:21 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 6:48 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Child abuse, 4900 block of Riverside Drive, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 6500 block of Isaac Court, 4:28 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6600 block of Joy Court, 6:26 a.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 12900 block of 14th Street, 7:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5600 block of Francis Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:02 a.m.
Mail theft, 16500 block of Trailblazer Avenue, 11:08 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 1 p.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Telephone Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
Mail theft, 14300 block of Albers Way, 3 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Joshua Avenue, 4 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 4:03 p.m.
Unlawful registration or license plate to avoid compliance, 16500 block of Euclid Avenue, 4:08 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:38 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Monte Vista and Schaefer avenues, 8:56 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:49 p.m.
Manufacturing or possessing a leaded cane, 13300 block of Central Avenue, 10:07 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 5000 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:09 p.m.
Assault, 7700 block of Garden Park Street, 11:23 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Sending forged message to defraud, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Assault, 7500 block of Botany Street, 2:27 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:28 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of 11th Street, 3 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, Benson and Walnut avenues, 7:35 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 9:26 a.m.
Assault, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 3 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:08 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:15 p.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Yorba Court, 4:30 p.m.
Assault, 11700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:04 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:57 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Driving under the influence, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 12:39 a.m.
Carrying a loaded firearm in public, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 1:40 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:36 a.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, 5:48 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:06 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 5700 block of Francis Avenue, 7:35 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3500 block of County Road, 11:28 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 11:42 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Euclid Avenue, noon.
Burglary, 3800 block of Schaefer Avenue, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:06 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 6:39 p.m.
Assault, 7400 block of Jutland Lane, 6:54 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
Possession of a controlled substance, 4900 block of Phillips Boulevard, 12:18 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 13300 block of Central Avenue, 1:04 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Waterloo Drive, 1:34 a.m.
Burglary, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 1:40 a.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:24 a.m.
Burglary, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 7:13 a.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, 1:42 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:14 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:07 p.m.
Monday, March 13
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 10:37 a.m.
Defrauding an innkeeper, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Riverside Drive, 1:12 p.m.
Burglary, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 3:14 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Angeles Forest and Hellman Avenue, 9:08 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 8:24 a.m.
Vandalism, 13800 block of Central Avenue, 10:05 a.m.
Vandalism, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:51 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
False impersonation, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11:54 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 8
Burglary, 2100 block of Grand Avenue, 6:58 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:34 a.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 10:28 a.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Grand Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2200 block of Grand Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Disturbing the peace, 4400 block of Los Serranos Boulevard, 12:16 p.m.
Theft, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 2:04 p.m.
Attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 7:27 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 7:51 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
Attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 8:08 p.m.
Attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 8:32 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Identity theft, 15500 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 10:44 a.m.
Mail theft, 15200 block of Mariposa Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 5800 block of Pine Avenue, 2:54 p.m.
Burglary, 2600 block of Eagle Crest Road, 5:55 p.m.
Attempted robbery, 5000 block of Los Serranos Road, 7 p.m.
Assault, 6400 block of Coyote Street, 11:58 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Drunk in public, 3700 block of Riverside Drive, 1:13 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Valle Vista Drive, 9:49 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Valle Vista Drive, 5:49 p.m.
Burglary, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 6:54 p.m.
Burglary, 4300 block of Descanso Avenue, 7:47 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Wild Sage Place, 8:40 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Butterfield Ranch Road and Sagebrush Street, 5:31 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pinehurst Drive, 6:18 p.m.
Robbery, 15200 block of Murray Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
Monday, March 13
Possession of narcotics, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:34 a.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Brookview Court, 4:08 p.m.
Fraud, 3000 block of Spyglass Court, 4:40 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:01 a.m.
Mail theft, 17400 block of Jessica Lane, 1:36 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 16300 block of Da Vinci Drive, 8:59 p.m.
