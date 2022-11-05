District 2 election to bring new face to Chino City Council

With the vacancy that will be created when Councilman Walt Pocock steps down from the Chino City Council, residents will have three choices before them in the District 2 race: a former Chino police officer, Curtis Burton, an Irvine police officer, Greg Marquez, and a former school board member, Sylvia Orozco.
In District 3, incumbent Councilman Marc Lucio faces Larry Wu, who unsuccessfully ran for county supervisor, and Aabir Bushara, a civil service transportation engineer
District 2
Mr. Burton has spent the most in the Chino City Council race with a total amount of $17,771 in expenditures, as of Oct. 22.
Mr. Burton, a Chino Planning Commissioner and retired Chino Police Officer who is running in District 2, spent $6,764 from Sept. 25 through Oct. 22, according to the most recent campaign disclosure statements.
He reported $4,099 in contributions including $2,500 from Chino Officers for Political Stability, a political action committee; $1,000 from Azareel Ogura of Chino; and $250 from J.B. Sitton of Chino.
On Nov. 3, Mr. Burton reported $1,000 from developer Watson Land Company on a Form 497.
Form 497 is required for contributions of $1,000 or more from a single source within 90 days of the election, to be filed within 24 hours after it is received.
Mr. Marquez, a Community Services Commissioner and police officer for the City of Irvine, spent $2,278 on lawn signs, fundraising, and campaign literature.
He received $1,829 in contributions this period including $1,260 from Yvette Lozada of Chino; $200 from David Sakurai of Chino; and $108 each from Ryan Gackstetter of Chino and Thomas Abouriali of Chino.
During this period, Mr. Marquez loaned himself $500 for a total loan amount of $8,000.
Mrs. Orozco, a former Chino Valley School Board member, spent $2,799 this period for a total of $5,657.
Mrs. Orozco reported contributions of $3,455 including $300 from Macario Muro of Corona; $300 from LDA Inc. in Eastvale; $250 from Fred Youngblood of Chino Hills; $200 each from Thomasson Marketing Group in Chino Hills and former Chino Valley School District Superintendent Wayne Joseph; and several $100 contributions including Chino Valley School Board member Andrew Cruz and Chino Valley Fire Board member Sarah Evinger.
On Oct.31, Mrs. Orozco reported $3,000 from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee of Los Angeles, on a Form 497.
Her husband, Ruben Orozco, loaned her $900 for a total loan amount of $2,945.
District 3
Councilman Lucio, a retired captain with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, has spent $4,344 this filing period, for a total campaign amount of $13,261.
Mr. Lucio reported contributions of $1,250 during this period including $750 from George Havadjia of Riverside and $500 from John Burton of Chino, for a total campaign amount of $13,482.
On Oct. 26, he reported $2,500 from Chino Officers for Political Stablity, a political action committee, on a Form 497.
Mr. Wu, an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance, reported $3,032 in contributions this filing period from his “Larry Wu for County Supervisor” account, for a total campaign amount of $6,032.
He spent $3,673 and has an ending cash balance of $2,359.
Mr. Bushara, a civil service transportation engineer, submitted a 470 form declaring that he anticipates spending and receiving less than $2,000 during the campaign.
