CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  PLANNING COMMISSION  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on November 15, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following project:
PL21-0026 (PSPA) – A request for approval to amend The Preserve Specific Plan (PSP) to add and correct some document language, update various roadway sections, reconfigure Main Street south of Market Street, update and clarify certain development standards, and clean-up of various exhibits. Associated with the amendment to The PSP is a comprehensive update to The Preserve Design Guidelines incorporating the proposed PSP amendments and other updated design revisions.
Given that the project does not allow for any new or different development that was not previously analyzed within The Preserve, the project is within the scope of the Subarea 2 Final Environmental Impact Report (SCH# 2000121036) originally certified on March 25, 2003, which adequately describes the proposed activity for the purposes of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), pursuant to Section 15162 of the CEQA Guidelines.
Applicant: Chino Preserve Development Corporation
Project Planner: Maria Staar
Project Engineer: Michele Hindersinn
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through November 15, 2021, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing. All supporting environmental documentation is available on the City’s website at https://www.cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/planning/plans/the_preserve_
At the hearing, the Planning Commission will consider making a recommendation for the City Council on the project. Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Maria Staar, Senior Planner at (909) 334-3333 or via email at mstaar@cityofchino.org
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: October 30, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 552-21
