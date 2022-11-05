Chino Hills residents are invited to a “Planning for our Future” workshop to learn more about the City of Chino Hills’ comprehensive General Plan update at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Residents will also be able to provide input on the new “Environmental Justice Element” during the meeting.
Several community booths with information on key topics will be available.
The General Plan is based on the community’s vision for the future of the city, said spokesperson Nicole Freeman. “From the time of its incorporation, the city has envisioned itself as a community with a high quality of life while preserving its rural character,” she said.
The General Plan update will refine the city’s vision with input from the public and maintain the city’s high quality of life, she said.
The workshop will provide residents with an introduction to the General Plan and the city’s process to update it, as well as an overview of the eight elements including the “Environmental Justice” component, she said.
This component takes into consideration disadvantaged neighborhoods and ensures that the city plans for and develops a process to ensure equity regarding the land uses and environmental concerns of now and the future, she said.
Residents will be able to ask questions about the General Plan and provide feedback.
Various city departments will be in attendance to provide information on topics such as household hazard waste, organic waste, water conservation, public safety, and the city’s GIS mapping software.
A children’s activity area will be available.
The city kicked off updates to the General Plan in the summer of 2021. Public input is an important part of the process, Ms. Freeman said.
The city previously gathered community feedback on the Housing Element Update and the vision statements included in the plan.
A community survey is available online through Friday, Dec. 2 on the Environmental Justice Element.
Residents will be able to take the survey during the workshop.
Attendees will receive a free City of Chino Hills clear stadium tote bag whiles supplies last.
To take the community survey, visit chinohillsorg/generalplan.
Information: Community Development Department at (909) 364-2740.
