Sonja Shaw named school board president

Sonja Shaw was named president of the Chino Valley School Board Thursday night, despite her status as a first-time board member.
Mrs. Shaw, a vocal proponent for parental rights, narrowly defeated school board president Christina Gagnier by approximately 300 votes in the Nov. 8 election.
Mrs. Shaw was nominated for president by board member Andrew Cruz.
Jon Monroe, also a newcomer, was named vice president. He was nomimated by board member James Na, who declined the position after being nominated by Mrs. Shaw.
Board president Shaw thanked the community for voting to give parents a voice in the education of their children. “I’m so excited for our kids and families,” she said. “I can’t thank you enough.”
Mr. Monroe said, “Thank you for trusting me with your children. It is an honor for me to sit in this seat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.