‘Mark Hargrove Gym’ unveiling next month

The new gymnasium at Chino High School will get its official name next month.
“The Mark Hargrove Memorial Gymnasium” will be unveiled during an on-court ceremony, honoring the longtime Chino High sports booster president and 1982 Chino High graduate who died March 28, 2021 at age 57 from cancer.
The date and time for the ceremony is expected to be announced next week, Chino Valley Unified spokeswoman Andi Johnston said Thursday.
In April 2022, the school board voted 3-0 to name the new gym after Mr. Hargrove, who devoted countless hours to the school.
His parents graduated from Chino High in the 1950s, he and his wife Teri were also graduates, and all five of their children graduated from the school.
Mr. Hargrove, who retired as a lieutenant with the California Institution for Men (CIM) in Chino in 2017, started the basketball boosters club and served as its president. He also served as sports boosters president.
He was the fourth winner of the Frank Elder award, namesake of the original gym, that honors individuals for their “extraordinary contributions in support of the student-athletes at Chino High.”
Mr. Hargrove coached several youth sports in the Chino Valley, including AYSO Region 67, Chino American Little League, Chino Pop Warner Football, City of Chino basketball, and Chino Girls Fastpitch softball.
He was a Chino councilmember from 2018 to 2021, after serving one year on the Chino Planning Commission.
He was vice chairman of the Chino Valley Unified School District Measure G Citizen’s Oversight Committee, and was a member of the California Institution for Men (CIM) Citizens Advisory Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.