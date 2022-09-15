NAME STATEMENT
File No. 20220007237
County of Original Filing: San Bernardino
Date of Original Filing: 10/20/2020
Related FBN Number: 20200009710
The following person has abandoned the business name: JG ELECTRIC, 15632 EL PRADO RD., CHINO, CA 91710. Mailing Address: 15632 EL PRADO RD., CHINO CA, 91710. JG CONSTRUCTION, JG ENTERPRISES, JG SERVICE COMPANY, JG COMPANIES
J. GROTHE ELECTRIC, INC. 15632 EL PRADO RD., CHINO, CA 91710.
This business was conducted by: A Corporation
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/05/1986
BY SIGNING, I DECLARE THAT ALL INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS TRUE AND CORRECT. A registrant who declares as true information, which he or she knows to be false, is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000) (B&P Code 17913). I am also aware that all information of this statement becomes Public Record upon filing pursuant to the California Public Records Act (Gov. Code 6250-6277.)
/s/ Adam Shihadeh, Vice President
Filed with the San Bernardino County Clerk on 08/04/2022 and expires 08/04/2027.
Publish: August 13, 20, 27, September 3, 2022 442-22
