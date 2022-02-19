FIRST BANK - NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO  ESTABLISH AND OPERATE A NEW BRANCH

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO
ESTABLISH AND OPERATE A NEW BRANCH
First Bank, 11901 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Missouri, intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to establish a branch at McCalla Center, 13641 Central Avenue, Suite I, Chino, California 91710. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application, including the record of performance of applicant banks in helping to meet local credit needs.
You are invited to submit comments in writing on this notice to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, P.O. Box 442, St. Louis, Missouri, 63166-0442. Comments may also be submitted electronically to comments.applications@stls.frb.org. The comment period will not end before 15 calendar days from the date of this publication. The Board's procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board's procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the application, contact Holly Rieser, Manager, at (314) 444-4713. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.
Publish: February 19, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 91-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.