New city hall to be largest building in civic center

With funding undetermined, the Chino City Council on Dec. 6 approved plans to build a new civic center estimated to cost $415 million if all components are constructed.
The civic center would be built in four phases over the next 20 years.
The construction of a new two-story city hall, which will kick off the first phase of the project, is approximately three years away, according to city spokesperson Vivian Castro. The $92 million 67,000-square-foot city hall will be located on the east side of Central Avenue, in the vicinity of Chino Avenue and Ninth Street. To make way for the new city hall, the old fire station and adjacent Family Services Center on the east side of Central will be demolished. The demolition is expected to take place this month. The new city hall will be the largest and most costly building in the civic center and is considered the “most critical facility,” according to the master plan, a 440-page document created by consultant Gruen Associates.
The area behind the fire station and Family Services Center includes a small park with a playground and benches; and a grass area with two large trees. The park, on the corner of Chino Avenue and Ninth Street, will be removed, Ms. Castro said. The city will determine if the trees will be removed after conducting an environmental review, she said.
The existing city hall, on Central Avenue between Chino Avenue and D Street, will be demolished after the new city hall is built and will become a 64,000-square-foot “public square” where city activities will be held.
A mid-block pedestrian crossing on Central Avenue will connect the new city hall with the public square, according to the master plan.
The first phase, estimated to be completed in five years, also includes a $31.7 million four-level parking structure along Ninth Street that will be built in the third and final stages, and the expansion of Carolyn Owens Community Center. The first phase is estimated to cost $157 million.
Funding
Construction will not begin until funding is determined, Ms. Castro said.
“There has not been any recommendation by staff or direction from the council on funding the plan’s implementation,” she said.
Potential funding sources listed in the master plan include a one-half percent sales tax measure, sale of city owned-property, capital improvement budgeting, community facilities and community services districts, parks and open space funding, Federal Transit Administration Grants, development impact fees, public-private partnerships, and other state/federal grants.
Chino resident Greg Marquez, a member of the Community Services Commission, told the council that he was concerned with the timing of the project given a “looming recession and no financing mechanism other than raising taxes.”
“The people in the city deserve to know exactly what we’re paying for,” Mr. Marquez said. Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the council has not made a decision on a tax measure. “Funding for this decision will be made over time,” she said.
Other phases
Phase two is expected over the next five to 10 years.
The phase includes demolishing the existing city hall, courthouse, and police department, extending Seventh Street between D Street and Chino Avenue, constructing a public square at the former city hall site, a new senior center, and expanding the Seventh Street Theatre, for a total estimated cost of $105 million. As part of the third phase, which will cost an estimated $83 million, the Neighborhood Activity Center will be expanded, the new library and the first two floors of the parking structure will be constructed, and the current senior center will be converted into a multipurpose banquet hall.
The last phase will cost approximately $86 million and includes an outdoor amphitheater and completion of the parking structure.
A performing arts center is also included in the phase depending on if another performing arts center opens at the location of T-Shirt Mart and V Lotus Massage, on the southeast corner of Riverside Drive and Central Avenue.
