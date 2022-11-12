Chino to build affordable housing with grant money

Housing gaps in the community have prompted the City of Chino to seek a $1.5 million state grant to build affordable housing for the homeless.
The City Council approved a five-year plan on Oct. 18 to convert city-owned property at 13286 Third St. into a rental property and acquire property to build a transitional housing facility.
The Third Street house will be rehabilitated into a rental unit for a family whose income is at or below 30 percent of the area median income, according to Senior Management Analyst Traci Rossetti-Smith.
The home is currently vacant and will be available for lease after construction is completed in June 2023, city spokesperson Vivian Castro said.
Staff is looking for viable locations for the transitional housing facility, which will have three to four beds to accommodate people on a rotating basis, Ms. Rosetti-Smith said.
“The intent is to help those in the community who have been already working with SWAG or other committees,” Ms. Rosetti-Smith said. “In collaboration with community services and case management, we’ll provide comprehensive services to address all of their needs.”
SWAG is a non-profit organization, which stands for Social Work Action Group, contracted with the city to provide services to homeless individuals and those at-risk of being homeless.
The housing plan is consistent with the city’s housing element because it expands the affordable housing stock and fulfills city’s zoning provisions to promote various types of housing, according to the staff report.
The plan is not directly associated with Regional Housing Needs Assessment requirements, said Ms. Rosetti-Smith.
The grant would be funded through the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development.
