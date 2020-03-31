The annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week competition of gaming and sporting events among employees of private businesses and governmental agencies, has been cancelled, said organizer Kari Franco. It will not be rescheduled.
Opening ceremonies were scheduled for at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25 at Ayala Park with events continuing through Friday, May 8.
Information: chinocorporatechallenge.com.
