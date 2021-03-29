The City of Chino issued a press release Monday afternoon on the passing of Councilman Mark Hargrove, a 1982 graduate of Chino High School, who died Sunday.
We'll have more on Mr. Hargrove in Saturday's Chino Valley Champion.
From the City of Chino:
It is with sorrow that the City of Chino announces that Council Member Mark Hargrove passed away on March 28.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa expressed, “Our entire community mourns Mark’s loss. He was a man that loved his family and saw the Chino community as extension of that family.”
Mark was a long-time Chino Resident and a 1982 graduate of Chino High School.
He was an advocate of youth sports, particularly of Chino High School, and was committed to numerous charitable efforts.
Mark served in the US Air Force from 1983 to 1987 where he achieved the rank of Sergeant.
He then went on to work for the California Department of Corrections for the next 30 years, 20 of which were at the California Institute for Men in Chino.
After retiring from CIM as a Lieutenant, Mark went on to serve on the Planning Commission for the City of Chino.
Elected in 2018, Mark quickly became a respected voice on the City Council. Despite having to battle illness shortly after taking office, Mark continued to serve the community and participate on Council.
He served as the City’s representative on the Santa Ana Watershed Advisory Council and the Citizen's Advisory Committee to the California Institute for Men and Women.
He was also a member of the Chino Valley Unified School District Measure G Oversight Committee and served as a board member for the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Despite his short time on Council, Mark made an impact on the community. His knowledge of the region, his straight-forward manner, and his thoughtful approach to policy earned him the respect of staff, elected officials, and the public.
“It was an honor to be his colleague and friend,” said Mayor Pro Tem Marc Lucio. “Mark will be greatly missed by everyone that admired his honesty and integrity. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark’s wife, Teri, and family. Our deepest sympathies go out to them,” Ulloa continued.
No information is yet available about a memorial service.
