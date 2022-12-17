The City of Chino has restriped a portion of Schaefer Avenue and East End to establish a new traffic pattern to reduce speeds approaching the sharp bend.
The improvements are part of the Schaefer slurry project in the city’s capital improvement budget, city spokesperson Vivian Castro said.
In 2021, the driver of a Corvette with two passengers going at an excessive speed, crashed into the concrete median where it curves from westbound Schaefer to northbound East End. The vehicle went airborne and landed upside down in a backyard pool, killing the driver, a 21-year-old passenger, and severely injuring a 23-year-old passenger.
