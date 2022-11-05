Final regular season standings

Chino High girls tennis captured the Mt. Baldy League championship with a 9-1 record. Overall, the Cowgirls finished with a 15-5 record. Team members are coach Michael Hinkle, coach Hannah Castaneda, coach Josh Pratt, Melina Martinez, Alyssa Yanuaria, Sarah Cooper, Emily Perez-Herrera, Lily Estevez, Michaela Vega, Melissa Guerrero-Garcia, Sam Villa, Amelya Bogle, Erica Valenzuela, Paige Green, Jocelyne Delgado and Tammy Huyn. Chaffey tied for the league title at 9-1. Montclair placed third at 6-4, followed by Ontario at 4-6, Don Lugo at 2-8 and Baldwin Park at 0-10.

Football

Baseline

League

Rancho Cucamonga (8-2, 4-0); Etiwanda (5-5, 2-2); Damien (3-7, 2-2); Upland (6-4, 2-2); Chino Hills (4-6, 0-4).

Ironwood

League

Aquinas (8-2, 5-0); Village Christian (8-2, 4-1); Ontario Christian (8-2, 3-2); Heritage Christian (6-4, 2-3); Valley Christian-Cerritos (3-7, 1-4); Big Bear (4-6, 0-5).

Mountain West

League

Charter Oak (10-0, 3-0); Ayala (8-2. 2-1); Bonita (6-4, 1-2); Alta Loma (4-6, 0-3).

San Antonio

League

Claremont (7-2, 3-0); West Covina (5-5, 2-1); Chaffey (5-4, 1-2); Don Lugo (2-8, 0-3).

Sierra

League

Covina (6-4, 3-0); Chino (5-5, 2-1); Rowland (5-5, 1-2); Pomona (4-6, 0-3).

Girls

tennis

Ambassador League

Ontario Christian (15-0, 8-0); Woodcrest Christian (6-6, 3-4); Aquinas (7-6, 4-4); Linfield Christian (6-8, 4-4); Big Bear (0-10, 0-7).

Baseline League

Los Osos (17-0, 10-0); Rancho Cucamonga (17-2, 8-2); Upland (12-8, 5-5); Chino Hills (8-6, 5-5); Etiwanda (3-14, 1-9); St. Lucy’s (6-11, 1-9).

Mt. Baldy League

Chino (15-5, 9-1); Chaffey (13-2, 9-1); Montclair (10-7, 6-4); Ontario (5-9, 4-6); Don Lugo (3-9, 2-8); Baldwin Park (0-16, 0-10).

Palomares League

Claremont (13-2, 10-0); Glendora (11-4, 8-2); Bonita (7-9, 5-5); Ayala (9-6, 5-5); Alta Loma (4-17, 2-8); Colony (0-12, 0-10).  

Girls

volleyball

Ambassador

League

Ontario Christian (26-11, 8-0); Arrowhead Christian (17-6, 6-2); Linfield Christian (12-11, 3-5); Aquinas (9-10, 3-5); Woodcrest Christian (8-20, 0-8).

Baseline

League

Chino Hills (28-1, 9-1); Etiwanda (22-3, 9-1); Rancho Cucamonga (11-19, 6-4); Los Osos (6-25, 3-7); St. Lucy’s (12-15, 3-7); Upland (6-16, 0-10).

Mt. Baldy

League

Don Lugo (11-2, 10-0); Montclair (18-7, 6-4); Chaffey (13-11, 6-4); Chino (9-6, 6-4); Ontario (2-16, 2-8); Baldwin Park (2-15, 0-10).

Palomares

League

Glendora (24-4, 9-1); Bonita (22-5, 8-2); Ayala (18-7, 7-3); Alta Loma (12-14, 3-7); Claremont (8-11, 3-7); Colony (0-17, 0-10).

Boys

water polo

Baseline

League

Damien (25-3, 8-0); Rancho Cucamonga (20-4, 6-2); Los Osos (10-16, 5-3); Chino Hills (8-5, 1-5); Etiwanda (15-10, 3-5); Upland (4-16, 0-4).

Mt. Baldy

League

Don Lugo (18-10, 10-0); Chino (10-6, 8-2); Ontario (10-10, 5-5); Chaffey (9-17, 4-6); Montclair (4-22, 3-7); Baldwin Park (0-15, 0-10).

Palomares

League

Alta Loma (16-6, 5-0); Claremont (16-5, 4-1); Glendora (9-16, 2-3); Bonita (13-13, 3-2); Ayala (13-13, 1-4); Colony (0-9, 0-5).

