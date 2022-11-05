Final regular season standings

Chino High girls tennis captured the Mt. Baldy League championship with a 9-1 record. Overall, the Cowgirls finished with a 15-5 record. Team members are coach Michael Hinkle, coach Hannah Castaneda, coach Josh Pratt, Melina Martinez, Alyssa Yanuaria, Sarah Cooper, Emily Perez-Herrera, Lily Estevez, Michaela Vega, Melissa Guerrero-Garcia, Sam Villa, Amelya Bogle, Erica Valenzuela, Paige Green, Jocelyne Delgado and Tammy Huyn. Chaffey tied for the league title at 9-1. Montclair placed third at 6-4, followed by Ontario at 4-6, Don Lugo at 2-8 and Baldwin Park at 0-10.