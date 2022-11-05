Final regular season standings

Football
Baseline
League
Rancho Cucamonga (8-2, 4-0); Etiwanda (5-5, 2-2); Damien (3-7, 2-2); Upland (6-4, 2-2); Chino Hills (4-6, 0-4).
Ironwood
League
Aquinas (8-2, 5-0); Village Christian (8-2, 4-1); Ontario Christian (8-2, 3-2); Heritage Christian (6-4, 2-3); Valley Christian-Cerritos (3-7, 1-4); Big Bear (4-6, 0-5).
Mountain West
League
Charter Oak (10-0, 3-0); Ayala (8-2. 2-1); Bonita (6-4, 1-2); Alta Loma (4-6, 0-3).
San Antonio
League
Claremont (7-2, 3-0); West Covina (5-5, 2-1); Chaffey (5-4, 1-2); Don Lugo (2-8, 0-3).
Sierra
League
Covina (6-4, 3-0); Chino (5-5, 2-1); Rowland (5-5, 1-2); Pomona (4-6, 0-3).
Girls
tennis
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian (15-0, 8-0); Woodcrest Christian (6-6, 3-4); Aquinas (7-6, 4-4); Linfield Christian (6-8, 4-4); Big Bear (0-10, 0-7).
Baseline League
Los Osos (17-0, 10-0); Rancho Cucamonga (17-2, 8-2); Upland (12-8, 5-5); Chino Hills (8-6, 5-5); Etiwanda (3-14, 1-9); St. Lucy’s (6-11, 1-9).
Mt. Baldy League
Chino (15-5, 9-1); Chaffey (13-2, 9-1); Montclair (10-7, 6-4); Ontario (5-9, 4-6); Don Lugo (3-9, 2-8); Baldwin Park (0-16, 0-10).
Palomares League
Claremont (13-2, 10-0); Glendora (11-4, 8-2); Bonita (7-9, 5-5); Ayala (9-6, 5-5); Alta Loma (4-17, 2-8); Colony (0-12, 0-10).
Girls
volleyball
Ambassador
League
Ontario Christian (26-11, 8-0); Arrowhead Christian (17-6, 6-2); Linfield Christian (12-11, 3-5); Aquinas (9-10, 3-5); Woodcrest Christian (8-20, 0-8).
Baseline
League
Chino Hills (28-1, 9-1); Etiwanda (22-3, 9-1); Rancho Cucamonga (11-19, 6-4); Los Osos (6-25, 3-7); St. Lucy’s (12-15, 3-7); Upland (6-16, 0-10).
Mt. Baldy
League
Don Lugo (11-2, 10-0); Montclair (18-7, 6-4); Chaffey (13-11, 6-4); Chino (9-6, 6-4); Ontario (2-16, 2-8); Baldwin Park (2-15, 0-10).
Palomares
League
Glendora (24-4, 9-1); Bonita (22-5, 8-2); Ayala (18-7, 7-3); Alta Loma (12-14, 3-7); Claremont (8-11, 3-7); Colony (0-17, 0-10).
Boys
water polo
Baseline
League
Damien (25-3, 8-0); Rancho Cucamonga (20-4, 6-2); Los Osos (10-16, 5-3); Chino Hills (8-5, 1-5); Etiwanda (15-10, 3-5); Upland (4-16, 0-4).
Mt. Baldy
League
Don Lugo (18-10, 10-0); Chino (10-6, 8-2); Ontario (10-10, 5-5); Chaffey (9-17, 4-6); Montclair (4-22, 3-7); Baldwin Park (0-15, 0-10).
Palomares
League
Alta Loma (16-6, 5-0); Claremont (16-5, 4-1); Glendora (9-16, 2-3); Bonita (13-13, 3-2); Ayala (13-13, 1-4); Colony (0-9, 0-5).
