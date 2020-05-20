Photos of deceased military veterans with ties to the city of Chino are sought for a virtual Memorial Day ceremony that will be held 10 a.m. Monday, May 25 on the city of Chino’s Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram accounts.
The event is being held in partnership with the American Legion Elmer C. Jertberg Post 299 in Chino, which annually offers a Memorial Day ceremony at the Chino Community Building. That ceremony will not be held this year because of the coronavirus outbreak and state rules against large gatherings during the pandemic.
Residents can submit photos by email to communityservices@cityofchino.org and include the photo, name of their “hero,” and the branch of the military they served.
Deadline to submit photos is today (Wednesday, May 20). For questions, call 334-3256.
Photos submitted will be broadcast as part of the online Memorial Day ceremony, as well as a virtual Fourth of July ceremony planned this summer.
