Chino Hills gets $33M in chemical settlement

The City of Chino Hills will soon receive a $33 million settlement from Dow Chemical Company and Shell Oil for alleged contamination of the city’s drinking supplies and water wells with the chemical 1,2,3-TCP.
Assistant City Attorney Elizabeth Calciano announced the settlement on Tuesday night during the council meeting.
The city filed a lawsuit against the two corporations on Nov. 5, 2020.
The City of Chino received just about the same amount in a settlement agreement in December 2020.
According to City of Chino Attorney Fred Galante, the city settled the lawsuit for a total of $33,394,140, after deduction of attorney fees paid to special counsel Robins Borghei, LLP of San Francisco.
Chino Hills used the same attorney’s firm, as did other jurisdictions across the state, for its expertise in the water utility industry.
Chino Hills alleged that pesticides manufactured, sold and distributed in the 1970s and 1980s in the vicinity of the city’s wells contained 1,2,3-TCP and contaminated the city’s water supply.
The lawsuit was intended to recover the costs of building, operating, and maintaining the filtration treatment plant under construction north of Eucalyptus Avenue, west of the former fire station at Pipeline Avenue.
The city is spending approximately $18 million to build the filtration system, known as “granular activated carbon,” that runs water through filters to remove the chemical. The plant is being built on less then half an acre of land on Boys Republic property purchased by the city, and located adjacent to the booster station.
All city wells pump to this station. From there, water is pumped into the distribution center.
Councilman Ray Marquez, who signed the settlement contract when he was mayor, said the city has been spending at least $1 million a year since the wells were shut down in 2017.
“Once the plant is built, we can start using our well water and get less expensive water for our community,” he said.
Mr. Marquez said he also hoped some of the settlement money can go for recycled water connections, including to English Road and the Western Hills Golf Course.
The state’s Water Resources Control Board set a new contamination level for TCP at five parts per trillion in December 2017, forcing jurisdictions across the state to build the expensive filtration plants.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has classified TCP as likely to be carcinogenic to humans based on the formation of multiple tumors in animals; and the State of California recognizes TCP as a human carcinogen.
Mayor Peter Rogers said the council is pleased that Dow and Shell came to the table, negotiated in good faith and settled the matter.
He said the council is relieved that the costs to install and maintain the treatment plant are covered for many years to come as a result of the settlement.
“One of the reasons our water customers are seeing significant water rate increases in recent years are the ever-tightening water quality standards set by the state,” Mayor Rogers said.
He added, “Some of our local water supplies such as the Chino Desalter Authority are constructing similar treatment facilities and those costs are divided among their member agencies which are passed onto our water customers.”
