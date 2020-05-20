The security guard company Securitas plans to host an online career fair and drive-through hiring events with the goal of recruiting 1,200 employees across California, according to a company spokesperson.
Securitas plans to hire 10,000 positions nationwide and more than 10 percent of those jobs are in California.
The virtual career fair will be held 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21. To schedule a virtual interview, applicants can text “Attend” to (844) 980-3282.
The drive-through career fair will be held locally 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 430 N. Vineyard Ave., suite 335, Ontario; and 2099 S. State College Blvd., Anaheim. Applicants are requested to wear masks.
Those unable to attend either career fair, can apply online at securitasinc.com/join-us.
