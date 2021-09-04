Business Expo set for Sept. 25
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Local businesses will showcase their offerings and services and live music and entertainment will take place. The event is free to attend.
Information: chinoval leychamber.com or call (909) 627-6177.
Storytime Live set for Sept. 11
Kiddie Academy in Chino Hills will offer a free Storytime Live! event from 10 a.m. to noon at 15861 Pomona Rincon Road. The event is open to all families in Chino and Chino Hills.
Registration is available at kiddieacademy.com.
Information: (909) 529-6661.
Business@Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Business@Breakfast meetings on Zoom at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays during the next few months.
•Sept. 8: Stephanie Davis of CS Financial Services Inc. will speak on “Cyber Awareness and Security.”
•Sept. 15: Dee Ann Chandler will speak on “Level-Up Your Marketing”.
•Sept. 22: Rita Saikali of Boutique Digital Marketing will speak on “How can digital marketing help your business.”
•Sept. 29: Ryan Niesen will speak on “Discovering no cost business services.”
•Oct. 6: Nicole Ramos of Omnitrans will speak on “Omniride Service.”
Information: chinoval leychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Chamber golf winners named
Daniel Samson, John Gaynor and Brandon Gealy were named the first-place winners at the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce golf tournament, which was held Aug. 23 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills.
Proceeds from the sold-out tournament benefit the Chamber, which provides resources to the Chino Valley business community.
Closet-to-the-pin winners were Remington Davis, Evan Holmes, Joseph McCormick and Alan Burck, longest drive winner was John Gaynor and putting contest winner was John Westlake.
The hole-in-one prize for a new car went unclaimed, Chamber officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.