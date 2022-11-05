Golden Empire Mortgage (GEM) was named Chino’s Business of the Month for October. GEM, located at 12838 Central Ave., has provided mortgage services in Chino for the last 15 years. The company was recognized at the Chino City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was named Chino’s Business of the Month for November.
The business, located at 13760 Magnolia Ave., conducts studies for new drugs, complex generic drugs, and new formulation development.
The company was recognized at the Chino City Council meeting on Tuesday.
