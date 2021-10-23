Job Fair in Chino
A job fair hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Chaffey College Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave., Chino.
Participants are asked to bring copies of their resume to hand out to potential employers.
Businesses can reserve a spot by visiting chinoval leychamber.com. Information: (909) 627-6177.
County hiring event Oct. 26
San Bernardino County’s Workforce Development Department is holding a hiring event from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 9650 Ninth St., Suite A, in Rancho Cucamonga. Employers on hand will include Amazon, FedEx Ground, Unical, FedEx Express, Best Buy, Ventura Foods, ABM Industries, Novolex, Human Bees, DoubleTree by Hilton, TC Transcontinental, CityWay CEDC, TST, Inc. Mathis Brothers, The Mentor Network and Quality Material Handling. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/job-fair-san-bernardino-county-tick ets-186951505987.
Student Pitch Competition Nov. 6
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Student Pitch Competition where seven groups of finalists will pitch their business ideas on stage.
The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Chamber officials said $5,000 in prizes will be awarded. Information: chi novalleychamber.com or call (909) 627-6177.
Send business news to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
