‘Team Lally’ honored
Health Service Alliance: Team Lally was named the Chino Business of the Year by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce for 2020.
The business is located at 13193 Central Ave., Suite 100 in the Chino Valley Community Health Center, next door to the Carolyn Owens Building, north of Chino Avenue.
The office provides primary medical, dental and mental health and substance abuse treatment to low-income residents in southwest San Bernardino County.
“In a challenging year for Chino Valley businesses, Health Service Alliance increased their support for Chino Valley businesses by becoming the Chamber’s largest supporter and sponsor,” a Chamber statement read. “In addition, they have provided trainings to educate businesses on COVID-19’s community impact for people and healthcare workers.”
Dr. James Lally is chief medical officer and Dr. Terry Chase is chief executive officer of Health Service Alliance, which also has a location at Montclair Community Health Center, 5050 San Bernardino St., Montclair.
Kaiser moving forward on vaccines
Kaiser Permanente is scheduled to receive 20 percent of California’s vaccine supply this week, announced officials.
Kaiser has reached out to patients 65 and older to schedule vaccine appointments, beginning with those who have the highest risk of exposure or complications from COVID.
The State of California has plans to expand vaccine eligibility soon for people 16 to 64 with disabilities or severe underlying conditions that put them at high risk of contracting COVID.
Based on state guidance, Kaiser will continue to expand vaccinations for priority groups by looking at age, health risks and job types, said officials.
Business@Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled several Business@Breakfast meetings in March and April. Meetings will take place from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays on Zoom.
•March 3: Jim Gallagher will speak on “Four Ways to Make Businesses More Purposeful.”
•March 10: Hazel Beck will speak on “Kickstart Your Business.”
•March 17: Ryan Niesen will speak on “Utilizing Workforce Services to Find Quality Employees.”
•March 24: Eric Hasanoff will speak. Topic to be announced.
•March 31: Vola Rossi will speak on “Business Schmoozing is Real.”
•April 7: Gabriel Sirlopu will speak. Topic to be announced.
•April 14: Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons will speak on “Crime Stats Related to Businesses in the City.”
•April 21: Patrick Flaherty will speak on “Sales.”
Information: chinovalleychamberofcommerce.com or 627-6177.
Send business news to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.