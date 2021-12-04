Vaccines, bird trims, more at Kahoots
Low-cost vaccinations and pet services, including vaccine packages for dogs and kittens, dental cleaning, flea medication, testing, and wing and nail trims for small birds, will be offered at Kahoots Pet Store, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The clinic is supervised by a veterinarian.
Information: (909) 606-9567 or visit kahootsfeedandpet.com/services.
10 years for Priceless Pets
Priceless Pets rescue organization will celebrate 10 years at its Chino Hills location in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace, 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, unit C, at The Orphanage from noon to 5 p.m. today (Dec. 4).
Information: pricelesspetrescue.org.
