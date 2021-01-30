L’uxweet Café opens
L’uxweet Cafe, which serves Taiwanese breakfast, handmade desserts using natural ingredients and Boba tea, opened this month in the Chino Hills Marketplace, on the northeast corner of Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
The business, located at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway #125, also has a location in Tustin.
Information: luxweet.com.
Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Business@Breakfast meetings on Zoom from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 3 and 17.
•Feb. 3: Rose Study of Roses Say will speak on the topic “How to Get Positive Reviews on Yelp & Google to Grow Your Business.”
•Feb. 17: Ekta Samtani will be the featured speaker on “Mortgage Protection and Life Insurance.” Information: chinovalleychamberofcommerce.com or (909) 627-6177.
IEUA earns award
The American Society of Civil Engineers San Bernardino-Riverside Branch presented the “Sustainable Category Award” to the Inland Empire Utilities Agency in partnership with Chino Basin Watermaster, for the San Sevaine Basin Improvements Project.
The project will increase local groundwater supply to the basin, located near Rancho Cucamonga, with the goal of ensuring water supply reliability in the region.
The improvements will increase stormwater recharge to 642 acre-feet per year and increase recycled water by 4,100 acre-feet per year.
One-acre foot equals about 326,000 gallons, or enough water to cover an acre of land one foot deep.
Diamond Wipes in Chino honored
The City of Chino named Diamond Wipes International, Inc. the Business of the Month for January for donating sanitizing and baby wipes to the Chino Police Department and to the office of Congresswoman Norma Torres. The company has been in business for 26 years, with the last 11 in Chino where 400 people work in the company’s manufacturing plant at 4651 Schaefer Ave.
