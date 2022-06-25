Chamber re-opening, mixer
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a re-opening and new member mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the Chamber, 13150 Seventh St., Chino. There is no cost for Chamber members. Cost is $20 for non-members.
Participants can see the upgrades to the office.
Food, drinks and entertainment will be provided.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Business@ Breakfast events
A Business@Breakfast event, hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 29 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, and on Zoom.
Speakers Christina Gagnier, Melissa Petrofsky and a representative from Askandar Law Firm will speak on “Best Legal Advice for your Business.”
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Economic Forecast lunch July 15
Several Chamber of Commerce organizations from Southern California, including the Chino Valley chamber, will host the 2022 Economic Forecast luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15 at Eagle Glen Golf Club, 1800 Eagle Glen Parkway in Corona.
In addition to Chino Valley, the Corona, Brea, Murrieta-Wildomar, Lake Elsinore and Yorba Linda chambers will host the event.
Cost is $75 for chamber members, or $125 for non-members. Information: (909) 627-6177.
