Small business webinars planned
Eleven free small business webinars, sponsored by the City of Chino, are planned for January.
Webinars are:
•Customer Service Made Easy, 3 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12.
•Customer Centric Omni-channels: Exploring the Perspectives of the Consumer, 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12.
•Restaurant Recovery— Running Your Restaurant in the COVID Age, 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
•Level-Up Your Marketing: Level One, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
•Introduction to QuickBooks: Online Version, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
•Small Business Taxes Made Simple, 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
•Level-Up Your Marketing: Level Two, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
•How to Use Zoom for Your Business, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 22.
•2021 SCORE Entrepreneurial Leadership Workshop - Marketing Plan, 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
•Human Resource Laws and Regulations, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
•Level-Up Your Marketing: Level Three, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
The webinars are conducted by the Chaffey College Workforce Training Institute, the Inland Empire Women’s Business Center, Inland Empire Small Business Development Center, SCORE, or the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board.
To register, call the City of Chino at 334-3254.
Business@ Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber will host a Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, featuring speaker Christina Gagnier of Carton Fields on PPP Loans and Business Support from the Stimulus Bill: What You Need To Know.
Mrs. Gagnier is also a Chino Valley Unified school board member, currently serving as vice president.
For information on how to join the online meeting, visit chinovalleycham berofcommerce.com.
Another Business@Breakfast meeting is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Additional meetings will take place through the year.
Information: Chino Valley Chamber, 627-6177.
