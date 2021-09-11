Yoga Six grand opening
Yoga Six, located at 13925 City Center Drive in The Shoppes at Chino Hills, will hold a weekend-long grand opening celebration Thursday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 19. The studio is owned by Michele and Neil Gratton, who also own a Yoga Six studio in Ontario.
The studio will offer several classes mornings, afternoons and nights. Information: yogasix.com/location/chinohills.
Storytime Live! today
Kiddie Academy in Chino Hills will offer a free Storytime Live! event from 10 a.m. to noon today (Sept. 11) at 15861 Pomona Rincon Road.
The event is open to all families in Chino and Chino Hills. Registration is available at kiddieacademy.com.
Information: (909) 529-6661.
