Museum to reopen April 17
Yanks Air Museum at the Chino Airport will host a grand re-opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at its facility, 15121 Stearman Drive, Chino.
The event will feature a carousel ride, a P-40 flight demonstration, a meet and greet with pilot Mark Todd, and attendees can climb aboard the EC-121 “Connie.”
General admission tickets are $16, $14 for veterans and seniors, and $5 for children.
Information: yanksair.org or (909) 597-1735.
Chino business expands
Genlabs, a Chino-based cleaning supplies manufacturer at 5568 Schaefer Ave., announced they plan to expand their operations in Olive Branch, Mississippi.
The chemical blending and packaging company purchased 11 acres of land across the street from its existing facility at 10905 Ridgeway Industrial Drive where the company will build a new 250,000 square foot state-of-the-art building.
The current facility is about 90,000 square feet and it manufactures liquid laundry and car care products.
The Olive Branch facility makes its products for a variety of private labels and has over 100 mixing tanks ranging from 500 to 15,000 gallons in size to accommodate a wide range of batches.
The facility also has six high-speed label machines to label all types of bottles, as well as induction, sealing, and shrink-wrapping capabilities.
The new building, which is expected to cost around $8 million, will house a fourth manufacturing line and will add over 100 new jobs.
Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled several Business@Breakfast meetings in April, May and June. Meetings will take place from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays on Zoom.
•April 14: Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons will speak on “Crime Stats Related to Businesses in the City.”
•April 21: Patrick Flaherty, “Sales.”
•April 28: Peter Joseph, “Sales.”
•May 5: Yadira Dominguez, “Finding Quality Employees.”
•May 12: Shehzad Bhojani, “Supporting work-based learning to prepare students in San Bernardino County for the workforce.”
•May 19: Jennine Morel, “Better Bookkeeping.”
•June 2: Marijane Chuang and Chris Flores, “Moving your marketing to the vertical screen: Why your phone is all you need to get the job done.”
•June 9: Nicolette Wilson, “Mind, Body and Business.”
•June 16: Julia Estrada, “Navigating California’s Commercial Recycling Legislation”
•June 23: Kristina Gutierrez, Melissa Demirci and Peter Joseph, “How COVID-19 changed the way we problem solve.”
•June 30: Ross Gile, “Transform your Chamber listing from boring to soaring.”
Information: (909) 627-6177.
Send business news to news@championnewspapers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.