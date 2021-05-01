CVFD awarded for financial reporting
Chino Valley Fire District received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2020-21 budget from the Government Finance Officers Association, the district announced April 21.
“The award represents a significant achievement and reflects the commitment of the fire district’s governing body and staff to meet the highest principals of governmental budgeting,” said district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara. “The district had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, operational guide, and a communications device.”
The fire district has won the award in each of the last four years.
Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled several Business@Breakfast meetings in May and June. Meetings start at 7:45 Wednesdays on Zoom.
•May 5: Yadira Dominguez, “Finding Quality Employees.”
•May 12: Shehzad Bhojani, “Supporting work-based learning to prepare students in San Bernardino County for the workforce.”
•May 19: Jennine Morel, “Better Bookkeeping.”
•June 2: Marijane Chuang and Chris Flores, “Moving your marketing to the vertical screen: Why your phone is all you need to get the job done.”
•June 9: Nicolette Wilson, “Mind, Body and Business.”
•June 16: Julia Estrada, “Navigating California’s Commercial Recycling Legislation” •June 23: Kristina Gutierrez, Melissa Demirci and Peter Joseph, “How COVID-19 changed the way we problem solve.”
•June 30: Ross Gile, “Transform your Chamber listing from boring to soaring.”
•July 14: Martiza Gomez, “Marketing on Social Media.”
•July 21: Deanna Margaritha, Glenda Chavez, Jim Gallagher and Raziel Arcega, “The benefits of connections- How to use your network to build a personal advisory board.” Information: (909) 627-6177.
Shipping service opens at Shoppes
DHL Express, an international express shipping service, has expanded its network of retail locations by opening a new mobile pop-up store at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. The store is reliant on renewable solar panel technology, said Chet Paul of DHL Express. The mobile units are part of the company’s plan to ensure the safety and well-being of customers while taking into account the pandemic-related surge in e-commerce sales and increased demand for international shipping services, he said. The Chino Hills unit is DHL’s first 100 percent off-the-grid retail store, boosted by a solar powered system with backup batteries charged at the local service center, according to Mr. Paul.
